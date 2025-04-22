Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.78 and traded as high as $236.70. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $233.00, with a volume of 1,489 shares.

Monarch Cement Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $853.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.17.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

