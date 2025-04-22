MML Investors Services LLC Has $25.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,246 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.