MML Investors Services LLC Has $21.50 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 156.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $21,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.65.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

