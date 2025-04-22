MML Investors Services LLC Has $19.80 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,351,506,000 after buying an additional 99,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,677,000 after purchasing an additional 129,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,744,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,881,000 after buying an additional 323,065 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Melius downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.22.

Eaton Stock Down 3.2 %

ETN opened at $259.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.94 and a 200 day moving average of $324.69. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.