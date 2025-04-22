MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,585 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $25,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,030,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 370,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,309,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IOO opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.80 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

