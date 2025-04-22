MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 230,196 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 706,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,196 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 169,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,151,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

