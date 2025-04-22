MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 508.64 ($6.81) and traded as low as GBX 452 ($6.05). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 461 ($6.17), with a volume of 19,684 shares changing hands.

MJ Gleeson Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £278.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 469.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 508.64.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Graham Prothero purchased 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £40,019.80 ($53,552.52). 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.