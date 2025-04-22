MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 508.64 ($6.81) and traded as low as GBX 452 ($6.05). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 461 ($6.17), with a volume of 19,684 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £278.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 469.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 508.64.
MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.
Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.
