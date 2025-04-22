Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and traded as low as $23.03. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 562 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.66%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.