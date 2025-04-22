Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2025

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHYGet Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and traded as low as $23.03. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 562 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.66%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.