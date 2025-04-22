Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 44,656 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $2,006,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 832,726 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1,011.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 111,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 101,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE AXL opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXL. TD Cowen began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

