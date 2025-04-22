MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,454 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of ExlService worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $90,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,443.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

