MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $167.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $210.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.46.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $161,553.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,295 shares in the company, valued at $32,145,630.30. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

