Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 36,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Veritex accounts for about 3.5% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.48% of Veritex worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $31.62.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Hovde Group upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VBTX

Veritex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.