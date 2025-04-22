Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group accounts for 2.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

MOFG opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $563.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.88. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is -23.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOFG. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 1,785 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $49,944.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,315.58. The trade was a 3.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

