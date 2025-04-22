Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 41,873 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,873 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.29% of LINKBANCORP worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LINKBANCORP by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 43,429 shares during the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNKB shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

LINKBANCORP Stock Up 0.2 %

LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

