Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $250.05 and last traded at $273.53, with a volume of 396087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $347.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

Medpace Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.88. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

