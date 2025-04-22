McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in McKesson were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $682.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $728.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $653.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.38.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

