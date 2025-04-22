MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $11.59. MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 846 shares changing hands.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

About MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

