Matador Resources (MTDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $980.87 million for the quarter.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matador Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.74.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

In related news, insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $106,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 289,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,384,873.35. This trade represents a 0.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,540.80. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

