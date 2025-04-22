Massar Capital Management LP Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Semtech comprises approximately 2.0% of Massar Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Semtech by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after buying an additional 1,911,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,110,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 667,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 573,175 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $27,254,000.

Semtech Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $109,622.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,368.51. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,787 shares of company stock worth $665,044. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

