Marshall Wace LLP Sells 719,301 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 951,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. This trade represents a 6.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,550.54. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $143,332 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $465.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.09. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.