Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) by 1,095.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

