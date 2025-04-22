Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $202,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,078,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 195,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $190,188,000 after acquiring an additional 347,003 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Teleflex by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $105,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.30. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $124.66 and a 52-week high of $249.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

