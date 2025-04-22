Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,400 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

