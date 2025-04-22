Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Q1 EPS Decreased by KeyCorp

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note issued on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Price Performance

Shares of INR opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

