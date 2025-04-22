Mariner LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $28.75.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

