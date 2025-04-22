Mariner LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

