Mariner LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 119.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,928 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 439,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 246,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 211,664 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 169,839 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 334,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 169,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 304,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 162,975 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

