Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,620.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 185,958 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,443,000 after buying an additional 150,927 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,450,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,286,000 after acquiring an additional 123,698 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,904. This represents a 61.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 6,318 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $1,988,843.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,192.66. This represents a 42.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ESS opened at $271.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.38. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.40 and a 1 year high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 89.08%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

