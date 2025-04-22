MarineMax (HZO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $580.12 million for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.800 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HZO stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.83. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $125,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,642.80. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $124,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,668.06. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

