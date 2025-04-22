Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Down 3.7 %

MCHX opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. Equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marchex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 69,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $121,094.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,391,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,186.25. The trade was a 5.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Marchex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

