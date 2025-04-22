Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Takes $2.19 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Ferguson comprises approximately 0.3% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $182.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.