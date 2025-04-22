Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 4.1% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $31,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,775,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.72.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $253.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

