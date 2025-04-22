Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Has $52.80 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,253 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 7.0% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $52,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,809 shares of company stock worth $6,154,756. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.05.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.78. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

