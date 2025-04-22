Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) is Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s 8th Largest Position

Greenhouse Funds LLLP reduced its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,066 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises approximately 3.7% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $89,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $185.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.17. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

