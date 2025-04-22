Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 327,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
Shares of LYSDY opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.18.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
