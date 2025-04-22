Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 327,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

Shares of LYSDY opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

