Lyft (LYFT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) recently:
- 4/17/2025 – Lyft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 4/17/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2025 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2025 – Lyft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Lyft was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2025 – Lyft had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.
- 3/24/2025 – Lyft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 3/18/2025 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2025 – Lyft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Lyft Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
