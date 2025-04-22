Luxfer (LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter. Luxfer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.50 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Luxfer

About Luxfer

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.