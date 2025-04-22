Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Up 20.4% in March

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Lotus Technology Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ LOTWW opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Lotus Technology has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.
About Lotus Technology
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lotus Technology
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Cellectis Charts Course for 2025 With Boost From AstraZeneca Deal
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Netflix Is the “Cleanest Story in Tech”
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- UnitedHealth Group: Pariah to Pole Position to Buy the Dip Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.