Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Up 20.4% in March

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Lotus Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LOTWW opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Lotus Technology has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

