Logitech International (LOGI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Logitech International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $105.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOGI

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.