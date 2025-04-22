LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Anomaly Capital Management LP

Anomaly Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,757 shares during the quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 11,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.99.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.16). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

