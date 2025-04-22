Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and traded as high as $26.06. Leonardo shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 72,456 shares changing hands.

FINMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Leonardo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Leonardo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

