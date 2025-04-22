Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA) Short Interest Down 15.2% in March

Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 40,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Latam Logistic Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LPA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. Latam Logistic Properties has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $525.00.

Latam Logistic Properties Company Profile

Logistic Properties of the Americas develops, builds and operates logistic real estate properties. The company was headquartered in San Rafael de Escazu, Costa Rica.

