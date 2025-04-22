Landstar System (LSTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Landstar System Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $135.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.12. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $128.99 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
