Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kureha Price Performance
KURCF opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. Kureha has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $21.52.
Kureha Company Profile
