Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Update

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 758,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRNT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.38 million, a P/E ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 2.08. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $34.29.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kornit Digital
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Medtronic: A Dividend Aristocrat With Stability and Innovation
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cellectis Charts Course for 2025 With Boost From AstraZeneca Deal
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Netflix Is the “Cleanest Story in Tech”
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.