Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE PHG opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $10,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

