Knowles (KN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Knowles to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $128.95 million for the quarter. Knowles has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%.
Shares of NYSE KN opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.83. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
