KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KREF opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 296.16, a current ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $612.93 million, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.88. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

