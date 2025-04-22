Kier Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Kier Group Trading Up 2.3 %
KIE opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.80) on Tuesday. Kier Group has a 12 month low of GBX 107.20 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.27 ($2.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £578.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.22.
Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.81) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
