Kier Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

KIE opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.80) on Tuesday. Kier Group has a 12 month low of GBX 107.20 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.27 ($2.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £578.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.22.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 16,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,061.30 ($26,845.04). 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.81) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

