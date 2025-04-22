Khrom Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,339 shares during the quarter. Signet Jewelers makes up 10.5% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $92,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently -168.42%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

